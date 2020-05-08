Chinese Professional Baseball League star Yu-Hsien Chu and the Rakuten Monkeys battle the CTBC Brothers in a three-game weekend series in Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Eleven Sports Taiwan

May 8 (UPI) -- UFC 249 will be sandwiched between 14 live baseball broadcasts out of South Korea and Taiwan this weekend for American sports fans to watch as they wait for major sports leagues to return.

Games from South Korea's Korean Baseball Organization and Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League will be the most accessible for viewers, as UFC 249 is a pay-per-view event.

Fans have flocked to broadcasts of the Asian baseball action as American sports leagues are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several former Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball players are featured in the KBO and CPBL. ESPN on Monday announced an exclusive broadcast agreement with Eclat Media Group to air KBO games. CPBL games are available to stream on Twitter.

UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 in New York City before it was suspended until Saturday. Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson will headline the fight card when they face off in an interim lightweight title bout. The fights will be held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and air on ESPN+.

Saturday

KBO

Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 4 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 4 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 4 a.m. EDT, ESPN2

Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 4 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 4 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos (rebroadcast), 10 p.m. EDT, ESPN2

CPBL

Rakuten Monkeys vs. CTBC Brothers, 5:05 a.m. EDT, Twitter.com/ElevenSportsTW

Uni-Lions vs. Fubon Guardians, 5:05 a.m. EDT, Twitter.com/ElevenSportsTW

UFC 249 Main card on ESPN+

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro, 10 p.m. EDT

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, after first fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, after second fight

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz, after third fight

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, after fourth fight

Sunday

KBO

Kia Tigers vs. Samsung Lions, 1 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

SK Wyverns vs. Lotte Giants, 1 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

LG Twins vs. NC Dinos, 1 a.m. EDT, ESPN2

Hanwha Eagles vs. Kiwoom Heroes, 1 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

KT Wiz vs. Doosan Bears, 1 a.m. EDT, Twitch.TV/KBO

CPBL

Rakuten Monkeys vs. CTBC Brothers, 5:05 a.m. EDT, Twitter.com/ElevenSportsTW

Uni-Lions vs. Fubon Guardians, 5:05 a.m. EDT, Twitter.com/ElevenSportsTW