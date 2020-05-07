May 7 (UPI) -- The University of Kentucky has landed a commitment from former Wake Forest big man Olivier Sarr, one of the top transfers ahead of the 2020 season.

Sarr announced his decision to play for the Wildcats on social media Wednesday. He left Wake Forest after the school fired Coach Danny Manning in April.

"With everything that has happened in the last 2 to 3 weeks, I've had a lot to think about and consider," Sarr wrote. "If I'm being honest, it's been an emotional struggle for me."

The 7-foot, 255-pound center averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season for the Demon Deacons. Sarr was a third-team All-Conference selection during his junior campaign.

Sarr will join a Kentucky roster that includes the No. 1 recruiting class in the United States. The Wildcats' incoming class is led by B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew, and forward Keion Brooks will return to the team. The Wildcats have so far lost six players to the 2020 NBA Draft. They have until June 3 to withdraw from the draft, but none are expected to do so.

"I am excited to coach Olivier," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "Olivier is a great kid and a terrific player on the rise who knows he's going to have to come in and lead. He gives us a veteran, established player who has not only played on a big stage and played well, he wants this next challenge.

Sarr hopes to receive a waiver to play immediately at Kentucky. NCAA regulations stipulate that transfers have to sit out for a year after they change schools, but due to Manning's late dismissal and other factors, Sarr could receive permission to play right away.

"Oliver was one of the best players in the ACC last season and got better and better -- as he's done his whole career -- as the year went on," Calipari said. "By the end of the season, he was one of the top five players in the league. I'm ecstatic he wanted to be a part of this program and what we have going forward."