Brooks Koepka said he had a lead on Michael Jordan during a round of golf before the basketball legend responded to his trash talk with a great finish to win the matchup. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka said he'll no longer smack talk Michael Jordan on the golf course after he lost a round to the basketball legend.

Koepka said he played against Jordan and a few others a few years ago at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He had a lead on Jordan and started to talk some trash before Jordan heated up and won.

Koepka talked about the sequence on ESPN's SportsCenter. The No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking said he headed to the 17th tee after he won the previous few holes against "His Airness."

"I've got you right where I want you," Koepka told Jordan.

"He just tees the ball up. He takes his practice swing. He looks at me and goes: 'It's the fourth quarter, baby, I don't lose.'

"And sure enough, I lost 17 and I lost 18. So that's probably the last time I've ever smack-talked him."

Koepka said Jordan played with a handicap, a golf measure used to allow players of different skill level to compete against each other.

The PGA Tour has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Golfers are set to return at the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11 to 14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.