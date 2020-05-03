May 3 (UPI) -- William Byron continued his dominance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series with his third victory in the last four events.

Byron, who drives the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, passed Timmy Hill with seven laps left and held off Christopher Bell at the end of Sunday's Finish Line 150 at virtual Dover International Speedway. Byron led the most laps (79) in the race, which featured nine caution flags.

"It was a lot of fun today," Byron told reporters. "Obviously there was a lot of cautions, so I just had to kind of pace myself. It was hard to predict when we were going to get a longer run, so it's hard to know what to do with the tires in terms of how much to save and whatnot.

"My help there, Nick [Ottinger], Matt Holden, did a great job of really kind of leaving the strategy up to them as far as what tires to take. I think four tires at the end was the right call to be aggressive. Just thankful for their support and ready to get back to our normal racing here soon."

The race at Dover was NASCAR's sixth virtual event since its real-life season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Byron's victory Sunday and Alex Bowman's win last week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, Hendrick Motorsports claimed its fourth consecutive iRacing victory. Byron previously won the Food City Showdown at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and the Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Bell's second-place finish marked his personal best in the iRacing series. Hill, who battled Byron for a majority of Sunday's race, finished third. Erik Jones came in fourth, followed by Michael McDowell (fifth), Denny Hamlin (sixth), Ryan Blaney (seventh), Bowman (eighth), Garrett Smithley (ninth) and Aric Almirola (10th).

NASCAR announced last week it will return to real-life competition on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

With NASCAR set to resume its season, next week's race at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which is no longer on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, will be the last virtual event.