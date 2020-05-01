May 1 (UPI) -- The 2020 Little League World Series has been canceled for the first time ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League announced the cancellation Thursday night. The tournament had been held annually since 1947. The 2020 tournament was scheduled for Aug. 20 to 30 in Williamsport, Pa.

"This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events," said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

"After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we've hosted them for nearly 75 years."

Little League cited COVID-19's impact on 6,500 community-based Little League programs in 84 countries. A total of seven World Series tournaments and an additional 82 qualifying tournaments were canceled as a result of the decision.

The 2021 tournament was set to be a celebration of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series. Those festivities have been moved to 2022.

Thursday's cancellation also included the 2020 MLB Little League Classic on Aug. 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have committed to return to Williamsport next August for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.