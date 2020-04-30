Adam Scott will tee off with Maleny Golf Club general manager Wayne Perske for nine holes at 6 p.m. EDT Thursday in Queensland, Australia. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- PGA Tour star Adam Scott plans to live stream himself on Instagram as he plays nine holes Thursday at Maleny Golf Club in Queensland, Australia.

Scott announced the "Nine Holes with a Mate" round Wednesday. The round begins at 6 p.m. EDT Thursday. Scott asked his Instagram followers to comment on a post about which questions they want him to answer during the stream.

"Will be chatting about the story of the club and other things golf," Scott said.

The 14-time PGA Tour tournament winner and 2013 Masters champion will play with Maleny Golf Club general manager Wayne Perske.

"[Scott] came up on Tuesday with his dad for a game and asked whether we could do an Instagram Live match on the back nine on Friday morning [in Australia]," Perske told PGA Australia.

"I'm thinking there'll be quite a few people logging on to watch and I'm sure it will end up on YouTube afterwards."

Scott -- the No. 6 player in the Official World Golf Ranking -- missed the third-round cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He won the Genesis Invitational in February.

The PGA Tour suspended its season in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced April 16 that golfers are scheduled to return to the course at the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11 to 14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first four events after the suspension will be played without fans in attendance.