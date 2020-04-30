Last week's scheduled opening at Churchill Downs was delayed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, will open for spectator-free racing May 16 under strict guidelines, racetrack officials announced Thursday.

After opening weekend on May 16-17, events at the historic racetrack in Louisville will be conducted Thursdays through Sundays without fans in attendance. There will also be a special holiday card for Memorial Day on May 25.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the track had originally been scheduled to open April 25. The COVID-19 outbreak has already forced the postponement of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby from this weekend to early September.

The decision on the opening day of the 2020 spring meet was announced a day after Churchill Downs received approval from state officials to reopen its stable areas at both the racetrack and its trackside auxiliary training center on May 11.

Under the strict guidelines, only authorized racetrack employees and Kentucky Horse Racing Commission license holders who are providing support for a horse stabled at the facility will be permitted on property.

Opening day of the 2020 Spring Meet will be Saturday, May 16. The meet will be conducted spectator-free until government officials approve fans returning to Churchill Downs. More details ️ https://t.co/PSj34IWo0b pic.twitter.com/mFtLTOq5dp— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) April 30, 2020

Ben Huffman, vice president of racing, is crafting a condition book for the schedule of races, including a revised stakes schedule, and it is expected to be released this weekend so preparations can begin for the events.