April 29 (UPI) -- Daishen Nix -- one of the top high school basketball prospects in the United States -- has decommitted from UCLA and signed with the G League pathway program.
The league announced the move Tuesday.
Nix is the No. 20 prospect in the 2020 ESPN 100 rankings, and the No. 13 player and No. 3 point guard in the Rivals 150. Nix is the top college basketball prospect out of Nevada and a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard from Trinity International Schools in Las Vegas committed to UCLA in August and signed a letter of intent with the Bruins in November. He also considered Kentucky, Maryland, Alabama and Kansas.
"I think it was the right thing for me because it was a family thing and a myself thing," Nix told the Los Angeles Times. "Playing in G League is basically getting me ready for the NBA Draft. It's just one step below the NBA."
Nix is the third top prospect from the class to join the G League. No. 1 prospect Jalen Green and five-star forward Isaiah Todd also opted for the G League earlier this month instead of playing college basketball.
Nix is the first prospect to go to the G League after signing a letter of intent to play at a college.
The G League professional pathway program, launched in 2018, offers a year's salary and scholarships if players want to obtain college degrees. The league also gives prospects mentors and life skills training. Players in the program do not play a traditional G League schedule.
"Details of the new team Nix, Green and Todd will play for, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team, are forthcoming," the league said in a statement.