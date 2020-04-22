Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (C) has signed 16 players ranked in the 2020 ESPN 300. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Defensive end Korey Foreman -- one of the top junior prospects -- has decommitted from the Clemson football program.

Foreman informed TigerNet.com of his decision Tuesday. The five-star prospect from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., committed to the Tigers in January. Foreman said he had an issue with the way Clemson conducts recruit visits. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney has a policy that prohibits committed recruits from visits to other schools before they can sign with Clemson.

"I've talked to the [Clemson] coaches, and they have explained how they feel about it," Foreman said. "They let me know what would happen if I did take a visit [to another school]."

Foreman said Swinney was "100 percent" supportive of his decision. Tigers coaches told Foreman they are now on the lookout for a replacement signing. Foreman still considers Clemson an option as long as his offer stands to join the program.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman has also been linked to USC, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

Foreman is the No. 3 prospect in the ESPN Junior 300. Clemson has a commitment from No. 6 junior prospect Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia. The Tigers also have commitments from the Nos. 64, 70, 77, 112, 127, 136, 231 and 300 prospects in the class. Top junior prospect Jack Sawyer -- a defensive end from Pickerington, Ohio -- is committed to Ohio State.

Foreman is the No. 2 junior recruit, according to 247 Sports. He is the top recruit for 2021 in the Rivals 250 prospect ranking.

"Everybody wants to become a 5 star [recruit], until you become one," Foreman tweeted Saturday. "Then you gotta be the heartbreak kid when it's all said and done."

Clemson has 16 players signed in the 2020 ESPN 300. The Tigers are scheduled to begin the regular season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.