William Byron, who has dominated in total laps led (319) in the four iRacing events, held the top spot for 94 laps in Sunday's 154-lap race at a virtual Richmond Raceway. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- William Byron claimed his second straight victory in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, edging Timmy Hill by only .256 seconds in overtime at the virtual Richmond Raceway.

With his win in Sunday's Toyota Owners 150, Byron became the first competitor to win multiple races in the NASCAR iRacing series. He also won the Food City Showdown at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

"I didn't really know how that was going to work out, but luckily we were able to have a little bit of buffer to the guys with four tires, and then the late restart, just executed that well," Byron said after the race. "It was fun and really enjoyed it. To go back-to-back is really cool.

"Having fun with it while we're kind of in a hiatus here, but looking forward to getting back to real racing soon, too."

The race at Richmond was NASCAR's fourth virtual event since its real-life season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Byron, who has dominated in total laps led (319) in the four iRacing events, held the top spot for 94 laps in Sunday's 154-lap race.

TWO IN A ROW! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @WILLIAMBYRON ON HIS #PROINVITATIONALSERIES WIN AT VIRTUAL RICHMOND. pic.twitter.com/TuSEiFOv7z— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

Byron, who lost the March 29 virtual event at Texas Motor Speedway after a bump-and-run maneuver by Hill late in the race, again found himself locked in a tight finish with Hill. This time, it was a cleaner sprint to the checkered flag.

"He raced me really clean. I was really thankful for that," Byron said of Hill. "We've had some good races, honestly. Texas, obviously I was frustrated with Texas, but if I would have been in his position, I probably would have done the same thing, looking back on it."

Hill, the only driver with top-three finishes in all four eNASCAR iRacing events, congratulated Byron on the win after the race.

"Just came up a little bit short there at the end," Hill wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations @WilliamByron on the win! Looking forward to a bunch of fun at Talladega next week."

Parker Kligerman finished behind Byron and Hill in third, while Landon Cassill came in fourth. Kyle Busch ended in fifth and Denny Hamlin in sixth. Erik Jones (seventh), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (eighth), Bubba Wallace (ninth) and Brad Keselowski (10th) rounded out the top 10.