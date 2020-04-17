Former Oregon Ducks guard Sabrina Ionescu (middle) is expected to be selected by the New York Liberty as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Friday's virtual 2020 WNBA Draft will be the first live sports event held in the United States since sports were suspended indefinitely more than one month ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Top college and foreign prospects will participate remotely as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announces the selections for each of the 12 professional basketball franchises.

The New York Liberty has the No. 1, 9 and 12 pick in the first round.

"I'm really excited for the honor to watch the draft and be in the draft," Ionescu told ESPN Thursday. "I really keep my expectations low. I know the buzz and the talk is that I'm going to Brooklyn [the Liberty].

"I think it would be awesome if I can get there and play there."

The Dallas Wings have the No. 2 pick, No. 5 pick and No. 7 picks. The Indiana Fever have the No. 3 pick, and the Atlanta Dream have the No. 4 pick.

The Minnesota Lynx have the No. 6 pick, the Chicago Sky, No. 8, the Phoenix Mercury, No. 10, and the Seattle Storm, No. 11.

The three-round 2020 WNBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. EDT. The event had been scheduled to air on ESPN2, but was moved to ESPN's main channel. It also can be streamed online and on the ESPN app.

Ionescu's Oregon teammate, Satou Sabally, also is expected to be selected early in the first round.

Other top prospects in the draft include Baylor's Lauren Cox, Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter, South Carolina's Tyasha Harris, UConn's Crystal Dangerfield, Princeton's Bella Alarie, UConn's Megan Walker, Oregon's Ruthy Hebard, South Carolina's Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, Latvia's Kitija Laksa and Miami's Beatrice Mompremier.

Fans can tune in to a virtual watch party for the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. EDT on Facebook Live that will feature draftees, coaches, the general manager and WNBA players.

One month has passed without live professional or college sports in the U.S due to the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA was scheduled to start its season May 15 but has since been suspended indefinitely. Teams had planned to begin training camps April 2.

The WNBA is the longest running professional women's sports league.

How to watch

What: 2020 WNBA Draft

Who: Top women's basketball prospects

When: 7 p.m. EDT Friday

Where: ESPN, ESPN.com, ESPN app

2020 WNBA Draft order - First round

1. New York Liberty

2. Dallas Wings

3. Indiana Fever

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Dallas Wingers

8. Chicago Sky

9. New York Liberty

10. Phoenix Mercury

11. Seattle Storm

12. New York Liberty