Fans will not be allowed to attend the next four tournaments of the revised PGA Tour schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour is plans to return in mid-June and continue through Thanksgiving.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role -- responsibly -- in the world's return to enjoying the things we love," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday in a news release.

Monahan's announcement came two days after he was named to a 200-member group tasked with advising President Donald Trump on how to reopen the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Golfers now are scheduled to resume play at the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11 to 14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. No fans will be allowed to attend the event -- if health and government officials allow the tournament to be played at that date.

The PGA Tour also announced it plans to resume play with its first four events closed to the general public.

PGA officials initially suspended play March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The initial stoppage was to last until at least April 9 -- before the PGA Tour extended the suspension through mid-May.

"Today's announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we've stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when -- working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities -- it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities," Monahan said.

The Charles Schwab Challenge initially had been planned for May 18 to 24 before being postponed. The 2020 Players Championship and 2020 British Open have been canceled, while the Masters has been moved to November.

The PGA Tour plans to follow the recommendations of local and state authorities to help it determine the most appropriate on-site access in each tournament market. Tour officials are reviewing COVID-19 related protocols that could be implemented at tournaments.

The PGA Tour's revised schedule includes the RBC Heritage from June 15 to 21, following the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The Travelers Championship, Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic will be played on consecutive weekends leading into the July 13 to 19 Memorial Tournament.

The 3M Open, World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship will be played before the PGA Championship on Aug. 3 to 9.

The fall portion of the revised schedule includes two major championships. The 2020 U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 14 to 20. The Masters is planned for Nov. 9 to 15.

"We'd like to express our appreciation to the leadership of the Safeway Open, Houston Open and Mayakoba Golf Classic -- which will conclude our calendar year schedule in Riviera Maya, Mexico -- for their flexibility, which allowed for the U.S. Open and Masters Tournament to be played in the fall," PGA Tour chief tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder said.