April 14 (UPI) -- Nebraska will stream a virtual spring football game online for fans Saturday after all 39 spring games were canceled this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nebraska athletic program announced the contest Monday on social media. Nebraska's video game simulation will include a Red and White Cornhuskers football spring game at Memorial Stadium. Former star players will fill the rosters for the virtual matchup. The action will be streamed on Nebraska's Facebook, Twitter and Twich channels. The game will include audio commentary from Learfield IMG College/Husker Sports radio network.

Nebraska said the game will be played to "honor the brave men and women of Nebraska and across this great country who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Nebraska athletic program also encouraged fans to download avatars and use profile pictures to participate in the first-ever Digital Sea of Red leading into the game. Fans are also encouraged to make game-day signs or visual displays supporting healthcare workers.

"Show off your own family's gracious spirit in support of all Nebraskans who are bravely working hard to keep all of Nebraska safe," Nebraska said in a news release.

The game stream will start at 2 p.m. EDT Saturday on social media. Rosters will be announced Tuesday.

Nebraska's spring game typically draws more than 80,000 fans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Nearly 86,000 fans attended the 2019 spring game. The Cornhuskers were previously planning to host their real spring game Saturday before it was canceled.

Georgia and Notre Dame also plan to host virtual game-day experiences for their fans Saturday. The SEC Network will air the Bulldogs' 2019 game against Notre Dame, with Georgia coach Kirby Smart tweeting commentary. Notre Dame is having a watch party for their 2006 game against UCLA on their athletic department's YouTube channel.