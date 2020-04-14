April 14 (UPI) -- Five-star recruit Isaiah Todd, widely considered one of the top forward prospects in the 2020 class, is decommitting from Michigan.

Todd's mother, Marlene Venable, confirmed the decision to ESPN and Sports Illustrated on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Todd plans to sign with an agent and will look for a career in professional basketball instead of playing college hoops next season.

"My dream has always been to play in the NBA," Todd said. "I just feel like this route will help my game grow even more. I want to be as prepared as possible when the time comes. This was a no-brainer for me."

Venable said they haven't decided where Todd will play in the 2020-21 season, whether overseas or in the NBA's G League.

"This was a tough decision for him, but he just feels like this is what's best for him and his development," Venable said. "We love Michigan and [head coach] Juwan [Howard], but at the end of the day he has to make the best decision for him. ... We're exploring pro routes."

Todd, listed at 6-foot-10 and 206 pounds, attended Word of God Christian Academy in North Carolina. Both ESPN and 247Sports rank him as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Todd will become the latest to join a growing trend of prep stars skipping college to play overseas for one year before jumping to the NBA. In the 2019 class, RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball played professionally in Australia, and fellow 2020 recruits Makur Maker, MarJon Beauchamp and Kenyon Martin Jr. are all expected to skip college next season.