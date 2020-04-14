April 14 (UPI) -- College hoops prospect Josh Christopher has committed to the Arizona State University men's basketball program, becoming the Sun Devils' highest-rated recruit since James Harden in 2007.

The 6-foot-5 playmaker announced his commitment Monday night. A senior shooting guard from Mayfair High School in Lakewood, Calif., Christopher is the No. 10 overall player in the ESPN 100 rankings for the class of 2020 and No. 11 in the Rivals 150. Harden was also ranked eleventh in the Rivals 150 rankings in 2007, and was No. 21 on the ESPN list that year, which is when the network began ranking recruits.

Christopher was also considering Michigan, UCLA, Missouri and USC before opting to play for the Sun Devils. Christopher's brother, Caleb, also plays at Arizona State.

"Sometimes I get mad at myself for picking such good schools," Christopher said. "But I know next year I can only choose one. For the next step of my life I'll be moving to Tempe, Ariz., and going to ASU."

The Sun Devils have also gotten a commitment from Sheldon High School (Sacramento) small forward Marcus Bagley, the No. 34 player in the ESPN 100 for 2020. Bagley is the younger brother of Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

Christopher is a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists last spring and summer on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit.

Arizona State posted a 20-11 regular-season record, including an 11-7 mark in Pac-12 play last season. The Sun Devils went 8-22 a season before Harden arrived on campus. The eventual NBA MVP and No. 3 overall draft pick led them to a 21-13 record during his freshman campaign and a 25-10 mark in his second and final season.