April 13 (UPI) -- Formula 1 racing legend Stirling Moss has died. He was 90.

Moss died Sunday morning, according to a news release from the International Automobile Federation. He had an undisclosed illness, according to the New York Times and BBC.

The legendary Formula 1 driver never won a world championship, but raced in 66 Grand Prix from 1951 to 1961. He was widely regarded as one of the best Formula 1 drivers in history.

Moss had 16 Grand Prix wins during a 10-year Formula 1 run. He won 212 of 529 career races, including Grand Prix, sports cards and long-distance rallying. Moss used more than 100 types of cars during his career.

He drove for Mercedes, Maserati and Vanwall in Formula 1 and was also a highly regarded sports car driver. He won the 1955 Mille Miglia on public roads in Italy for Mercedes while averaging a speed near 100 mph. Moss won the 992-mile race in 10 hours.

"Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman," Mercedes tweeted. "The team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we'll miss you."

Moss also competed in rallies and land-speed record attempts. He set the world land speed record in 1957 in Utah.

Starting in 1955, Moss finished as the runner-up four consecutive times and in third place for his next three Formula 1 world championships. He raced in the same era as Argentine driver Juan Manuel Fangio, who was a five-time F1 champion.

He retired after being involved in a major crash in 1962 at Goodwood Circuit racetrack in England's West Sussex County. Moss later served as a sports correspondent for Formula 1.

Several racing stars and car manufacturers offered tributes to Moss on social media following the news of his death.

"Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend," Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton tweeted. "I certainly will miss our conversations. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace."

Moss is survived by wife, Susie, son Elliott and daughter Allison Bradley.