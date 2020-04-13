April 13 (UPI) -- Former professional golfer Doug Sanders -- who compiled 20 PGA Tour victories over 16 years -- has died at the age of 86.

The PGA Tour announced that Sanders died of natural causes in Houston Sunday.

Sanders was a four-time runner up and had 13 top-10 finishes in major championships, but he never won any of the four tournaments. He was known as "the Peacock of the Fairways" due to the bright colored wardrobe he wore.

Born July 24, 1933 in Cedartown, Ga., the University of Florida product won the 1956 Canadian Open as an amateur before turning pro and joining the PGA Tour. Sanders won five PGA Tour events in 1961 and had two three-win seasons. His last PGA Tour win came at the 1972 Kemper Open and his last major tournament was the 1976 British Open, where he tied for 28th.

Sanders finished second to Jack Nicklaus twice in major championships, both at the British Open. His most-memorable battle with Nicklaus came at the 1970 British Open. Sanders needed to par the final hole to win the tournament, but he missed a three-foot putt. Nicklaus beat him by a stroke the next day in a playoff.

"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Doug Sanders aged 86," the British Open tweeted. "Doug always brightened the fairways of the links and will be sadly missed."

Sanders continued playing at the PGA Tour Champions, participating in 218 events and winning the 1983 World Seniors Invitational. He also hosted the PGA Tour Champions' Doug Sanders Celebrity Classic from 1983 to 1994.

Sanders is a member of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Georgia Golf Hall of Fame and University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame.