April 12 (UPI) -- Senior forward Ziaire Williams, widely considered one of the top recruits in the 2020 class, committed to Stanford on Sunday.

Williams announced his decision on social media, becoming the Cardinal's highest-rated recruit since at least 2007. According to ESPN's recruiting database, he is the school's first five-star recruit since Reid Travis in the 2014 class.

Williams chose Stanford over Arizona, USC, UCLA and North Carolina, among other schools.

"I would like to thank my family, my friends and my supporting cast who have been with me since day one," Williams said on Twitter. "... I would also like to thank the coaches who recruited me. You guys believed in me more than I believed in myself and I thank you for giving me the confidence that I never had but I always needed."

"At the end of the day unfortunately, I could only choose one school. With that being said, I'll be committing to the University of Stanford."

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him,and he will make your paths straight Proverbs 3:5-6 1000% CONFIDENT AND COMMITTED️️ pic.twitter.com/kYrtDuK5Bd— Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 12, 2020

Williams, listed at 6-foot-8 and 180 pounds, played alongside Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and Kentucky signee B.J. Boston at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School this past season.

ESPN ranks Williams as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class, while 247Sports lists him as the fifth-best talent in the class. He is already considered a potential top-five selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Williams won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2019 U19 World Cup, appearing in all seven games. He also played for the Oakland Soldiers of the Nike EYBL circuit last year, averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.