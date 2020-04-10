San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Coach Katie Sowers will be one of 10 participants in a livestream at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Women's sports icons will participate in a livestream event called #WeKeepPlaying Saturday to help inspire young athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yahoo Sports is partnering with the Women's Sports Foundation for the event, which will start at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday on the Yahoo Sports app and website. Viewers can submit questions for the participants on social media by including #WeKeepPlaying in Twitter and Facebook posts.

Participants for the livestream event will include tennis icon Billie Jean King, Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, United States Women's National Team striker Carli Lloyd, Paralympian Scout Bassett, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, Team USA hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield and San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will also participate in the conversation. Former ESPN studio host Cari Champion will moderate the event.

Rice and the women's sports stars will talk about the importance of staying mentally, physically and emotionally healthy during the pandemic.

"During this challenging time of COVID-19, we know that young girls all across the country cannot participate in sports or live out their passions on the field, court, ice, pool or anywhere they play sports," King said in a news release.

"Our foundation is the ally and advocate for all girls and women: we know her, we cheer for her, we believe in her, and we are here for her."