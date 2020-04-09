American gymnast Simone Biles will be featured frequently during the first night of Olympic Games Week coverage Monday on NBCSN. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- NBC Sports will air nearly 100 hours of top Olympic moments, classics and films from April 13 to 26 on NBCSN, starting Monday.

NBC's new coverage plan -- announced Thursday -- includes highlights from the Olympics from the past 30-plus years. The coverage will include the 2008 Beijing Games, 2012 London Games, 2016 Rio Games and more.

The programming will provide some entertainment for sports fans after the 2020 Summer Games were postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBCSN will present nightly prime-time programming from the 2016 Rio Games and the 2012 London Games from Monday through Saturday.

That coverage will include performances from Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix and Kerri Walsh Jennings. NBCSN will feature two Olympic films starting at 10:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.

NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico will introduce the nightly coverage. The programs will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The opening night of Olympic Games Week begins at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.

Opening week coverage includes highlights from the 2016 Summer Games from Monday to Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday of the opening week includes highlights from the 2012 Summer Games.

The movies Tokyo Olympiad and First: The Official Film of the 2012 London Olympics will air April 19 on NBCSN.

The second week of coverage begins with highlights from the 2008 Beijing Games on Monday and Tuesday. April 22 coverage includes four Team USA men's basketball gold medal games, including the 1992 "Dream Team's" matchup against Croatia.

April 23 coverage includes Team USA women's basketball gold medal games from 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2016.

Women's gymnastics will be shown April 24 and 25. NBC's coverage ends April 26 with three more Olympic films, including: 1968, Sydney 2000: Stories of Olympic Glory and Olympic Adventures with Mary Carillo: Summer Olympics.

The 2021 Summer Games will are to be held July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo.