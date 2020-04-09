April 9 (UPI) -- Duke shooting guard Alex O'Connell said he plans to move over to the Big East and play at Creighton next season.

O'Connell announced his commitment to the Bluejays on social media Wednesday.

"First off, I'd like to thank each and every school that reached out to me and expressed interest during the recruitment process. It's been an incredible experience," O'Connell tweeted.

"With that being said, I've decided to end my recruitment and officially commit to Creighton University. Thanks to coach [Greg] McDermott and his entire staff for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity."

O'Connell was used mostly as a reserve while with the Blue Devils. The former high school sharpshooter averaged a career-high 5.2 points per game over the 2019

season, which was cut short last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. He made just 27.3 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

O'Connell announced on March 21 that he was leaving Duke and opening up his recruitment.

"These past three years have been filled with nothing but blessings and love from Duke," O'Connell tweeted. "However, I will be opening my recruiting and exploring other options."

The 6-foot-6 guard attended Milton High School in Milton, Ga.