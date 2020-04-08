Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title last year, holding off Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by one stroke April 14 in Augusta, Ga. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods would have hosted the Masters Champions Dinner this week at Augusta National Golf Club, if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the star golfer had a "quarantine style" event at his Florida home.

Woods, the 2019 Masters Champion, posted a photo from his Jupiter, Fla., house Tuesday on social media. The photo featured Woods' girlfriend Eric Herman, daughter Sam and son Charlie. Woods sported his green jacket while his children and girlfriend also wore green. Woods' two dogs were also in the photo.

Woods had the Masters trophy -- a replica of the clubhouse at the Augusta, Ga., course -- as the table centerpiece.

"Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style," Woods wrote for the caption on the photo. "Nothing better than being with family."

The Champions Dinner has been an annual Masters event held since 1952 at Augusta National Golf Club. Only past Masters champions and the Augusta National Golf Club chairman attend the gathering. The reigning Masters champion hosts the dinner and picks the menu.

Woods had selected a menu including steak, fajitas and sushi, the same collection of foods he picked in 2006. He has hosted the dinner five times.

The Masters has been rescheduled for November due to the pandemic. Woods could still get his chance to host the dinner on Nov. 10 before first round play begins Nov. 12 in Augusta.