Oregon Ducks senior guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) won the John R. Wooden Award for the second consecutive season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu won the John R. Wooden Award on Monday for the second consecutive season.

Ionescu becomes the sixth woman to win more than one Wooden Award, which is given annually to the nation's most outstanding player. She joins Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and Seimone Augustus as the only players in women's history to receive the honor multiple times.

Ionescu, who recently won the Naismith Trophy and Wade Trophy, is the fifth player to win the Wooden Award in back-to-back seasons.

"I mean, it's just crazy to come from my freshman year when there was about 1,000 to 2,000 people in the stands to now having 12,000 people and people fighting over tickets," Ionescu said Monday about impacting the culture at Oregon. "It's awesome to be able to have been a part of that and to be able to see the change in the community."

Ionescu, who became the first men's or women's college basketball player to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, led the country in assists at 9.2 per game. She also led the Ducks in scoring at 17.5 points per game and finished third in the Pac-12 in rebounding at 8.6 per contest.

Ionescu helped guide Oregon to a 31-2 record this season before the NCAA canceled its tournaments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.