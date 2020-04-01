April 1 (UPI) -- New Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has secured a commitment from junior Sawyer Robertson, one of the top high school quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

The Coronado High School (Lubbock, Texas) quarterback announced his decision to play for the Bulldogs on Tuesday. He is the second-highest rated prospect for the program since 2015, when the Bulldogs signed safety Jamal Peters. Robertson will also play for the Bulldogs baseball team.

Robertson is the No. 51 overall prospect in the 2021 ESPN Junior 300 recruiting rankings. He is the No. 13 quarterback in the class, according to ESPN. He is the No. 154 overall player and No. 15 quarterback in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. Robertson is 247 Sports' No. 7 pro-style quarterback prospect.

He passed for more than 7,000 yards and threw 87 touchdown passes in his last two seasons at Coronado High School.

Leach also got a commitment in February from Liberty Christian quarterback Daniel Greek. Former Brandon High School quarterback Will Rogers signed up to play for the Bulldogs before the 2019 season.

Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello transferred to Mississippi State in February. Former Vanderbilt quarterback Allan Walters announced on March 24 that he was also transferring to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs also have redshirt junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson and redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayden on the roster.

Mississippi State hired Leach in January. The Bulldogs went 6-7 in 2019.

Tommy Stevens and Garrett Shrader split reps at quarterback last season, with Stevens starting nine games and Shrader starting 10 games. Stevens completed 60.2 percent of his throws for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Shrader completed 57.5 percent of his throws for 1,170 yards, eight scores and five interceptions.

Stevens graduated and Shrader is entering his sophomore season.