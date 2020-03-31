March 31 (UPI) -- Tarleton State has hired former Kentucky men's basketball coach Billy Gillispie.

The Stephenville, Texas, school announced the hire Monday. Tarleton State will have an introductory news conference to announce the move at 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The event will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Wow, what a blessing," Gillisipie said in a news release. "I've always believed I have been the luckiest man alive and today continues to illustrate that thought.

"I promise to make the most of this opportunity and honor everyone involved. I'm looking forward to helping make great things happen as we move to the NCAA Division I level."

Gillispie, 60, went 8-23 in 2011 at Texas Tech during his last stint as a head coach in a major conference. He resigned after one season due to health reasons. Gillispie had a kidney transplant in 2018. Gillispie spent his last four seasons at Ranger Junior College. The Rangers posted a 103-24 record and went to the NJCAA national title game in 2019. He was the 2019 JUCO National Coach of the Year.

Gillispie posted a 40-27 record in two seasons at Kentucky prior to his tenure with the Red Raiders. He began his coaching career in 2002 at the University of Texas at El Paso. He led the team to a 6-24 record in his first season before a 24-8 turnaround campaign in his second year as coach.

Gillispie was hired to coach Texas A&M in 2004. He posted a 70-26 record in three seasons with the Aggies before being hired to coach Kentucky in 2007. He was the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2006. He was SEC coach of the Year in 2007.

Tarleton State went 18-12 in 2019. Former coach Chris Riesman was promoted into an administrative role on March 23 and stepped down as men's basketball coach.