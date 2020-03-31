March 31 (UPI) -- Tennis star Roger Federer showed he is moving well after February knee surgery by posting a video of himself hitting trick shots against a wall in the snow.

Federer posted the video to social media on Monday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion began the session by hitting the ball between his own legs before hitting the wall. He then turned around and hit several backhands, forehands and more between the legs shots.

"Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots," Federer wrote.

Federer's 22-second clip got more than 3.5 million views on Twitter. Federer's recovery from the knee surgery was set to keep him out of the 2020 French Open, but that tournament has since been postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federer, 38, hasn't played since the 2020 Australian Open semifinals. The Swiss tennis star and his wife Mirka announced last week that they were donating $1.2 million to families in Switzerland impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Federer is ranked No. 4 in the ATP Tour world rankings. Novak Djokovic is the No. 1 player in the world, followed by Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. Daniil Medvedev is ranked No. 5 in the world.