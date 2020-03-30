March 30 (UPI) -- Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford announced Monday that she will forego the next two WNBA seasons to pursue a law degree from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.

McGee-Stafford, who grew up in Los Angeles, was placed on the team's suspended list.

"We wish Imani well as she pursues a law degree," Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement Monday. "We thank her for her hard work and contribution to the Wings organization and support her decision to step away from the WNBA in order to achieve a long-time goal."

McGee-Stafford, listed at 6-foot-7, played at Texas from 2012-16 and averaged 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game at the school.

The Chicago Sky selected McGee-Stafford with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. She spent that season and part of the 2017 campaign with the Sky before being traded to the Atlanta Dream.

Atlanta eventually traded McGee-Stafford to the Wings before last season. She averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 29 games (six starts) for Dallas in 2019.

"I am very thankful to Wings Nation for embracing me," McGee-Stafford. "I was accepted to Southwestern Law's accelerated J.D. program and thus will be taking a two-year hiatus from basketball.

"While I am saddened to step away from such a big part of my life, I'm also excited for this next chapter. I am thankful to Coach [Brian] Angler and Greg Bibb for being so understanding and supportive."