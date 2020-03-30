March 30 (UPI) -- Former University of Washington football coach Jim Lambright, who coached the Huskies for five seasons during the 1990s, has died following years of health challenges, the Seattle school said. He was 77.

The university announced Lambright's death Sunday, but did not specify a cause of death. Lambright dealt with a variety of health issues in recent years, including dementia and bladder cancer. The school said his death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lambright was the team's head coach from 1993 through 1998, during which time he compiled a 44-24-1 record. He was the Huskies' defensive coordinator from 1978 through 1992. The Everett, Wash., native led the team to a Pac-10 championship in 1995.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news of coach Lambright's passing," Huskies Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen said. "Coach Lambright is synonymous with Husky football and he gave so much to this program both as a player and coach.

"My love for the University of Washington was sparked during coach's tenure on our football staff and I'm grateful for the impact he had on so many. I'd like to extend heartfelt condolences to his family, former players, teammates and coaches."

Lambright graduated from Everett High School in 1960 and went on to play for coach Jim Owens at Washington. He helped the Huskies win a conference title and earn a trip to the Rose Bowl in 1963. The former Huskies defensive end was an All-Coast selection in 1964. He was an assistant coach at Fife High School and Shoreline Community College before joining Owens' staff at Washington in 1969.

Washington won a share of a national championship in 1991 while Lambright was defensive coordinator under legendary Huskies coach Don James, and was promoted to head coach when James retired in 1993.

"Coach Lambright was a legend at the UW, particularly when it came to playing the kind of physical, aggressive defense that his teams were known for," Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake said. "He was always supportive of the program that he loved so much. His impact on Husky football will not be forgotten."

Lambright is survived by his daughter Kris and son Eric and two grandchildren.