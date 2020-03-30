March 30 (UPI) -- Arizona State junior guard Remy Martin has declared for the upcoming NBA Draft, the school confirmed Monday.

"I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game that I love," Martin said in a statement. "I am so thankful for the constant support, especially from my family who has always encouraged me to pursue my goals. I also want to thank my teammates, coach [Bobby] Hurley, and the entire coaching staff for trusting me and allowing me to be myself on and off the court.

"Starting from a young age, I have worked towards the opportunity to play in the NBA and I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality. I will forever cherish the time I have spent at ASU."

Martin averaged a team-best 19.1 points to go with 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in the 2019-20 season. He helped put the Sun Devils on the cusp of a third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance before the men's and women's March Madness events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I support Remy as he pursues his dreams! pic.twitter.com/jso9QtaXrA— Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) March 30, 2020

Martin, listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds, averaged 13.8 points, four assists and 3.1 rebounds per game across three seasons at Arizona State.