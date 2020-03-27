PGA golfer Davis Love III is a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain and has won 21 events on the PGA Tour. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III lost his St. Simons Island, Ga., house to a massive fire early Friday morning, the golfer confirmed on social media.

Love and his wife, Robin, were in the home when the fire started but were able to escape without any injuries.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love wrote on Twitter.

"We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

"We've been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."

Video of fire that destroyed Davis Love III's home earlier today. : Glynn County Fire Rescue pic.twitter.com/ExFgbth48r— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 27, 2020

Randy Jordan, the fire chief for Glynn County Fire & Rescue, told ESPN that a call came in at 5:18 a.m. EST and responders were on the scene within six minutes. He said the home was "completely engulfed in flames," and called it a "total loss."

Jordan said the source of the blaze isn't confirmed.

Love, 55, has won 21 events on the PGA Tour, including the 1997 PGA Championship and the Players Championship (1992, 2003). He captained the U.S. Ryder Cup teams in 2012 and 2016.

Love was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.