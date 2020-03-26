March 26 (UPI) -- Washington State safety Bryce Beekman was found dead at his off-campus apartment in Pullman, Wash., police said. He was 22.

"We are in shock with the news of Bryce's passing," WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement Wednesday. "Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends."

Police responded to a call late Tuesday afternoon for help involving breathing problems and found Beekman dead. Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Wednesday there were no signs of foul play and no indication that Beekman died by suicide.

"At this time, there are no indications of a connection to COVID-19, but that will be part of the investigation," Jenkins added.

Whitman County coroner Annie Pillers said in an email to the Spokesman-Review that the case remains an ongoing investigation and it could take up to three months to determine a cause of death.

Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich informed the team of Beekman's death Tuesday night.

"My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man," Rolovich said. "He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

Beekman, a redshirt senior from Baton Rouge, La., transferred from Arizona Western Junior College to Washington State prior to last season. He started all 13 games in the 2019 campaign and recorded 60 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.