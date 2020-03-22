Trending Stories

Patriots bringing back QB Brian Hoyer after Tom Brady's departure
Steelers signing former Colts TE Eric Ebron to two-year, $12M deal
Kraft family thanks former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady in full-page ad
Georgia's Anthony Edwards, potential No. 1 pick, declares for 2020 NBA Draft
Eagles CB Darius Slay to wear No. 24 in honor of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
Moments from Tom Brady's career
