Country House won the 2019 Kentucky Derby after first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The 146th Kentucky Derby has been postponed until Sept. 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Churchill Downs announced the schedule change Tuesday at a news conference in Louisville, Ky. The 2020 Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for May 2 at Churchill Downs. The move results in the Kentucky Derby not being held on the first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945.

"Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community," Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen said. "As the situation evolved, we steadily made all necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment.

"The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic."

Churchill Downs officials said Saturday that they did not want to run the Kentucky Derby without fans in attendance. Officials also said they did not take the decision "lightly" when considering a date change. The Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico in Baltimore. The Belmont Stakes is set for June 6 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

Country House was declared the winner during a controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the finish line but was disqualified for interference.