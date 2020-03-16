American Sofia Kenin was the last women's player to win a Grand Slam, beating Garbine Muguruza in the 2020 Australian Open final Feb. 1 in Melbourne, Australia. File Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- The Women's Tennis Association announced Monday that it has suspended play until May 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled," a WTA spokesperson said. "We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women's professional tennis."

"At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2. We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season."

The suspension in play follows last week's announcement that the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation were suspending play for six weeks due to safety issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak. That suspension includes men's and women's events scheduled up to and including the week of April 20.

The 2020 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., was one of the first major sporting events canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The largest international tournament outside of the Grand Slams, in terms of attendance, was canceled March 8.

The ITF and ATP suspensions also resulted in the cancellation of several other tournaments, including: the Miami Open; the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston; the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco; the Monte Carlo Masters; the Barcelona Open; and the Hungarian Open.

Public barred from NFL Draft

The NFL plans to start its new league year on time this week at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, but is making some changes to the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday that the league canceled public events for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set for April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens," Goodell said in a statement.

"While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas convention and visitors authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The league is "exploring innovative options" to conduct the 2020 NFL Draft and said it will provide that information later. The NFL moved its annual draft from New York City to Chicago in 2015. The 2016 NFL Draft was also held in Chicago before the league began alternating host cities. The 2019 NFL Draft took place in Nashville.

Gobert diagnosis impacted tournament

NCAA vice president Dan Gavitt said the board of governors was planning to conduct the 2020 Division I basketball tournaments without fans before Wednesday's news broke of Rudy Gobert becoming the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

"That was really, in my opinion, a seminal moment in everybody's mindset about how impractical and possibly not responsible it would be at that point to go forward with trying to hold these national championships," Gavitt told ESPN.

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. His Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships Thursday -- including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments -- in the wake of the outbreak. The tournaments were scheduled to begin Tuesday.

NBA players can leave cities

The NBA has sent a memo to its 30 teams informing them that players are allowed to travel outside of their playing cities starting Monday during the league's indefinite suspension.

Sources told The Athletic and ESPN players will be able to travel outside of their markets under certain conditions. The league's indefinite ban has also been extended to include a ban on full team practices.

The NBA still recommends players stay in their respective markets. Any player in self isolation must remain there until they have been cleared by a medical professional. Players are not allowed to travel outside of North America. Players are still allowed to work out at their teams' practice facilities.

Three known NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Gobert, Mitchell and Christian Wood.

Yankees minor league tests positive

A Minor League Baseball player in the New York Yankees organization has tested positive for the coronavirus. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the test result Sunday, but did not reveal the player's name.

"The player's symptoms have dissipated, and he is resolved symptom-wise," Cashman told reporters. "No more fever, no more fatigue. He is much better, although he is still isolated."

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that spring training games had been canceled and the started of the regular season delayed by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cashman said the player told the Yankees he had a fever Friday morning. He did not report to the team's facility in Tampa, Fla. The Yankees have self-quarantined all minor league players, some coaches and personnel until March 25.

"He did not have any interactions with our Major League players," Cashman said. "And the [Hillsborough County] department of health has communicated to us that they had very little concern about that."