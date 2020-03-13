March 13 (UPI) -- Western Michigan University has fired head basketball coach Steve Hawkins after 17 seasons at the helm of the program.

Hawkins spent 20 years with the Broncos -- the first three as an assistant -- and led the team to a 26-5 record and Mid-American Conference tournament championship in his first season as head coach in 2004. The Broncos were 8-24 in 2018-2019 and 13-19 this season. Overall, his WMU record was 291-262.

"We appreciate all the contributions he and his family have made to our university and the Kalamazoo community," Western Michigan Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement.

"Ultimately, I've decided to make a change in the leadership of the men's basketball program. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Hawkins led the Broncos to the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament twice, and his teams won the MAC regular-season championship seven times.

Hawkins' firing came Thursday just before the MAC canceled regular season and championship events for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Several other conferences have made similar moves and the NCAA canceled its basketball tournament Thursday.