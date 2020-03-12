Hideki Matsuyama made an eagle on his final hole of the first round at the 2020 Players Championship Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Japan's Hideki Matsuyama tied a course record by shooting a 9-under par 63 in the first round of the 2020 Players Championship on Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Matsuyama's led the field by two strokes when he headed to the clubhouse at TPC Sawgrass.

The No. 21 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking began the day by making four consecutive birdies on the back-9. He carded par scores on four of his final five holes for a score of 3-under par through nine holes.

Matsuyama then made par on three of his first four holes on the front-9. He carded a birdie on No. 2 before making three straight birdies on Nos. 5, 6 and 7. Matsuyama made par on No. 8 before making an eagle on his 18th hole of the day, tying the course record.

Matsuyama has five career PGA Tour victories. He tied for eighth at the 2019 Players Championship. He won three times during the 2017 PGA Tour, capturing titles at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and Waste Management Phoenix Open.

RELATED Tiger Woods to skip Players Championship due to back issues

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy won the 2019 Players Championship. McIlroy was 2-over par through 11 holes in Thursday's first round and tied for 113th. World No. 2 Jon Rahm was 1-under par and tied for 57th. No. 3 Brooks Koepka was 1-under par and tied for 99th.

The second round of the 2020 Players Championship begins at 7:40 a.m. EDT Friday. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced Thursday that the tour will continue as scheduled despite the nation's coronavirus outbreak.

Monahan also announced fans will not be allowed to attend tour events, starting Friday at the Players Championship and continuing through the Valero Texas Open. The Valero Texas Open is from March 30 to April 5 in San Antonio.

Retief Goosen, Talor Gooch and Sam Ryder will tee off in the first group on No. 1 Friday. Luke List, Carlos Ortiz and Kiradech Aphibarnrat will tee off on No. 10.

Matsuyama will be in a second-round group with Americans Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay. The trio tees off at 1:29 p.m. EDT on hole No. 1. Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker tee off at 1:29 p.m. on No. 10.

The 2020 Players Championship wraps up Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.