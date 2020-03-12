MLS squad D.C. United was one of the teams immediately impacted by the league shutdown. It was to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer announced Thursday that it is stopping its 2020 season for 30 days in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes a day after the NBA announced it was suspending its season indefinitely after at least two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

MLS said it is assessing the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. The league will announce plans for the continuation of the season at a later date.

Two MLS matches scheduled for March 21 had been postponed in Seattle and San Jose, Calif., before the announcement. The next slate of games was scheduled for this weekend, starting with NYC FC against FC Dallas on Saturday at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Tennis tour stopped for six weeks

The ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation announced a six-week suspension in play for the men's professional tennis tour Thursday due to safety issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak. The suspension also includes all ATP Challenge Tour events and women's and men's events schedule up to and including the week of April 20.

The move follows the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Thursday's suspension includes the cancellation of the Miami Open, the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"However, we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic.

"The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today's circumstances, as do the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities."

NHL stops practices

The NHL has yet to stop play, but several teams have been playing in arenas without fans as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. On Thursday, the league advised teams to stop morning skates, practices and team meetings.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus," the league said in a statement. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options."