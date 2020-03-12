MLS squad D.C. United was one of the teams immediately impacted by the league shutdown. It was to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday in Cincinnati, Ohio. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League announced Thursday that they are stopping their seasons in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

MLS announced a 30-day league stoppage. The NHL announced an indefinite stoppage, but hopes to resume play in time to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.

The decisions came a day after the NBA announced it was suspending its season indefinitely after at least two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

MLS said it is assessing the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials. The league will announce plans for the continuation of the season at a later date.

Two MLS matches scheduled for March 21 had been postponed in Seattle and San Jose, Calif., before the announcement. The next slate of games was scheduled for this weekend, starting with NYC FC against FC Dallas on Saturday at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Hockey halted

The NHL has 189 games remaining, including 10 that were scheduled for Thursday. The regular season was scheduled to end April 4, with the Stanley Cup playoffs starting the week of April 6.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," the NHL said in a statement.

"However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

College basketball

The Ivy League was the first NCAA Division I conference to cancel its college basketball conference tournament. On Thursday, the Power 5 leagues -- the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 -- canceled their basketball conference tournaments. The American Athletic Conference, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, America East, Big Sky and WAC also canceled their tournaments.

The tournaments are used annually to determine automatic entrants into the Division I basketball tournaments. The winners of the 32 conference tournaments receive those automatic bids into the main tournament. A field of 36 other teams is chosen at-large based on other metrics.

Yale's men's team and Princeton's women's team were named regular-season conference champions for the Ivy League and received automatic tournament bids, despite not playing in their respective conference tournaments.

Florida State's men's team was named ACC champion while Kentucky's men's team was named SEC champion. Several other conferences have not announced conference champions.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced its men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans in the arenas. The 2020 NCAA Division I tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Duke and Kansas suspended all athletic competition for the foreseeable future on Thursday, putting their tournament statuses in jeopardy.

"We emphatically support the decision made by [Duke president Vincent E.] Price today regarding the suspension of athletic competition at Duke," Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "The welfare of our student-athletes, and all students at Duke, is paramount, and this decision reflects that institutional priority."

Tennis tour suspended

The ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation announced a six-week suspension in play for the men's professional tennis tour Thursday due to safety issues arising from the coronavirus outbreak. The suspension also includes all ATP Challenge Tour events and women's and men's events schedule up to and including the week of April 20.

The move follows the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. Thursday's suspension includes the cancellation of the Miami Open, the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"However, we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic.

"The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today's circumstances, as do the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities."