LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said junior Myles Brannen has been taking all of the first team snaps for the Tigers this off-season. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Louisiana State University football program has suspended quarterback Peter Parrish indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron announced the suspension Tuesday. Parrish redshirted as a freshman last season while Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow led the team to a National Championship. Parrish missed two days of spring practice that were open to the media in Baton Rouge, La.

"I don't know when he is going to be back," Orgeron told reporters in his opening statement.

Junior quarterback Myles Brannen has been getting all of the first team snaps after Burrow's departure. Freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson are splitting second-team reps. Orgeron said he has been impressed so far with Brannen, who completed 12 of 14 passes during Tuesday's session.

"He has been really impressive with the way he is running the offense and changing the protections," Orgeron said. "He looks pretty good."

Parrish ranked No. 184 overall in the ESPN 300 prospect rankings for the class of 2019. The Central High School (Ala.) product was the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, according to 247 Sports.

Orgeron said the LSU staff hasn't decided if the team will add another quarterback to the roster after Parrish's departure.

The Tigers hold their spring game at 1 p.m. EDT April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge. They open the regular season hosting the University of Texas, San Antonio on Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium.