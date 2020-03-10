March 10 (UPI) -- The Ohio State football program will have four assistant coaches making at least $1 million this season, figures from the university show.

Ohio State released the salary information Monday, which says the Buckeyes coaching staff will collectively earn nearly $8 million in 2020, an increase over the $7.2 million it made last year.

New defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will be paid $1.4 million per year on his two-year contract. Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson received a $250,000 raise since last season and will make $1.2 million. Associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson received a $233,000 raise, bumping his pay above $1.1 million.

Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison also has a $1.1 million salary in 2020, while receivers coach Brian Hartline will make $550,000 after a $190,000 hike.

The Buckeyes announced a three-year contract extension for head coach Ryan Day in February, which pays him $5.4 million in 2020 and escalates by more than $1 million through 2022.

Ohio State is the first college football program to have four assistant coaches making at least $1 million annually, according to USA Today's assistant coaches salary database. Clemson had three assistants making $1 million last year, led by defensive coordinator Brent Venables' $2.2 million salary. Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda made $2.5 million in 2019.

The Buckeyes went 13-1 last season and made the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Clemson. They ranked first in total defense and fourth in total offense, and allowed the fewest passing yards per game.

Ohio State will play its spring game on April 11 and open the regular season hosting Bowling Green on Sept. 5.