March 10 (UPI) -- Nebraska filled out its undermanned men's hoops roster by adding two football players ahead of the Big Ten basketball tournament this week.

The school announced Tuesday that Cornhuskers quarterback Noah Vedral and offensive tackle Brant Banks were added to the basketball program.

Both players will accompany the team to the conference tournament and will be available for No. 14-seeded Nebraska's first-round game against No. 11 Indiana on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Vedral, a sophomore, played in six games (two starts) for the Nebraska football team last season. According to the school, he was a four-year basketball player at Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, Neb., averaging 13.6 points per game as a senior.

Banks appeared in four football games last season, but eventually took a redshirt. According to the university, he averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game during his junior year at Westbury Christian School in Houston. He didn't play basketball as a senior after enrolling at Nebraska early.

Nebraska head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has only seven scholarship players available after the indefinite suspensions of guards Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack last week.