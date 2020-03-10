This week's indictments allege that Maximum Security was administered undetectable, performance-enhancing drugs during 2019. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Thoroughbred trainer Jason Servis, whose charge Maximum Security was disqualified from victory in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and then won the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 29, has been charged in a federal indictment in New York on doping-related charges.

The charges also name trainer Jorge Navarro, whose win rate and earnings have been among racings leaders from more than a decade, and 25 others.

The indictments, unsealed Monday, specifically allege Maximum Security was administered undetectable, performance-enhancing drugs during 2019. The colt was named that year's 3-year-old male champion despite his disqualification to 17th in the Kentucky Derby -- a penalty assessed for interference on the track.

The indictment charges a "widespread, corrupt scheme by racehorse trainers, veterinarians, PED (performance-enhancing drug) distributors and others to manufacture, distribute and receive adulterated and misbranded PEDs and to secretly administer those PEDs to racehorses under the scheme's participants' control."

"These customized drugs were designed to be undetectable to normal testing protocols," Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference. He said the substances involved are both "illegal and dangerous to horses."

Neither trainer immediately responded to the charges. Several industry groups issued statements deploring any doping, and anti-cruelty organizations urged passage of pending federal legislation to regulate the horse racing industry.