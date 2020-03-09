Joey Logano is the first driver with multiple Cup Series victories this season after winning Sunday in Phoenix. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Joey Logano held off Kevin Harvick in overtime to win his second Cup Series race of the NASCAR season during the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Chase Elliott led a race-high 93 laps in Phoenix, Brad Keselowski led 82 laps while Harvick led 67 laps. Logano started 13th and led 60 laps before taking the checkered flag.

Logano -- who also won Feb. 23 at Las Vegas -- is the first drive with multiple victories this season.

"Kevin is one of the best racers who has ever strapped into a race car," Logano told reporters. "He is a Hall of Famer. When you line up at the end of the race against him, you know it's going to be a heck of a battle."

Logano made his move by staying on the track while the lead-lap cars were taking pit stops during a caution on lap 279. He moved up to third place before passing Keselowski for the lead on lap 293. Harvick led on lap 272 before getting caught up in traffic and never regained the lead, despite battling for the top spot with Logano down the stretch.

Logano and Harvick stayed tight for the final lap but Logano crossed the finish line .276 seconds quicker.

Harvick still tops the Cup Series standings, just ahead of the second-place Logano. Chase Elliott finished seventh but sits in third place in the Cup Series Standings. Kyle Busch finished third at Phoenix, followed by Kyle Larson, Clint Boyer, Kurt Busch, Elliott, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and William Byron.

Auto Club 400 winner Alex Bowman finished 14th at Phoenix and ranks fourth in the Cup Series standings. Jimmie Johnson is fifth in the Cup Series standings, followed by Ryan Blaney, Larson, Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto and Keselowski. Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is 11th.

The Fold of Honor QuikTrip 500 is the next race on the Cup Series schedule. That race starts at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.