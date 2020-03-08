March 8 (UPI) -- Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, making his marathon debut, took over in the last mile to win the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Margaret Muriuki of Kenya won the women's race after she led from start to finish, ending with a personal-best time of 2:29:27.

Teshager, 20, edged John Langat of Kenya as the pair of runners got to Ocean Avenue. Teshager won the men's race with a time of two hours, eight minutes and 26 seconds.

Kenya's Lani Rutto controlled the first 20 miles before falling behind and finishing in fifth place. Langat grabbed the lead until Teshager pulled away at the end to win by about 17 seconds. Defending champion Elisha Barno placed ninth.

Our 2020 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS men's champion is Bayelign Teshager (ETH) with a time of 2:08:26! Photo by Ryan Bethke pic.twitter.com/Plnu0zcYnf— Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 8, 2020

The 2020 Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS women's champion is Margaret Muriuki (KEN) with a time of 2:29:27! #LAMarathon #WeRunLA #InternationalWomensDay : Ryan Bethke pic.twitter.com/vTDAkUO4An— Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 8, 2020

Muriuki, 33, pulled away from Ethiopia's Almaz Negede with seven miles left to win by about a three-minute margin. It marked her second marathon win in three months after she won at Honolulu in December.