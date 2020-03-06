Tiger Woods complained of back problems three weeks ago in Los Angeles. The back ailment forced him to skip the Honda Classic and the WGC-Mexico Championship last month. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods will skip next week's Players Championship because of ongoing issues with his back, the golfer announced Friday.

"It was not an easy decision, but I will not be attending [The Players Championship]," Woods wrote on Twitter. "I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed. My back is simply just not ready for play next week. I'm sad to miss one of the best events of the season, OUR Championship."

Woods complained about back stiffness three weeks ago in Los Angeles, where he had a last-place finish among players who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational. The back ailment also forced him to skip the Honda Classic and the WGC-Mexico Championship last month.

In three official tournaments this season, Woods won the Zozo Championship for his 82nd PGA Tour win, tied for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open and finished in 68th at the Genesis Invitational. He also finished fourth at the Hero World Challenge and went 3-0 at the Presidents Cup.

It was not an easy decision, but I will not be attending @THEPLAYERSChamp. I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed. My back is simply just not ready for play next week. I'm sad to miss one of the best events of the season, OUR Championship.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 6, 2020

Woods, who is ranked 11th in the world, has undergone multiple surgeries on his back, including spinal fusion surgery in April 2017.

Woods has won the Players Championship twice in his career.