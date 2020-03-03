March 3 (UPI) -- Duke star Cassius Stanley took flight for a powerful one-handed alley-oop during a Blue Devils' win against North Carolina State.

The freshman guard completed the dunk with about 10 minutes remaining in the 88-69 triumph Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

"For Cassius to come out and just go after it. ... He wasn't hesitant," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters. "With young guys, you worry if they're going to be hesitant -- they were not."

Duke led 61-52 when Wendell Moore Jr. got a rebound and dribbled out to a fast break. Moore dribbled across half court before spotting Stanley as he ran a backdoor cut toward the rim. Moore then lobbed a pass over the defense and toward his teammate.

Stanley sprinted toward the basket before taking flight over the paint. He caught the ball with his right hand before bringing his arm forward and smashing the ball through the rim.

Stanley had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds in the win. Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for Duke. Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems scored 14 points apiece for the Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils (24-6) were on a two-game losing streak and had lost three of their last four games before Monday's win. They face North Carolina in their final game of the regular season at 6 p.m. EST Saturday in Durham. The Wolfpack (18-12) battles Wake Forest at 7 p.m. EST Friday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.