March 2 (UPI) -- Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Monday.

Underwood's new contract moves his base salary to $3.4 million, according to the school. He will also receive annual increases that will grow his salary to $4 million for the 2025-26 season.

"I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men's basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "Under Coach Underwood's leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom.

"He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results. His ability to project a vision for the program's future, to recruit elite players to Champaign-Urbana, and to develop them into a winning team has exceeded even my admittedly high expectations at this relatively early stage in his tenure."

The extension comes with Illinois challenging for the Big Ten championship in Underwood's third season at the school. The Fighting Illini hold a 20-9 overall record and are tied for second in conference play with Michigan State and Wisconsin at 12-6 this season.

Underwood originally signed a six-year contract with Illinois in 2017 after leaving Oklahoma State. He guided the Cowboys to a 20-13 record and an NCAA tournament appearance in his lone season at the school.

Underwood led Stephen F. Austin to an 89-14 record and three NCAA tournaments from 2013-16.

The extension is pending approval by the university's board of trustees at its March 12 meeting. Illinois also announced extensions through 2022 for his assistant coaches.