March 2 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson has decided to skip the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to his PGA Tour schedule.

Johnson's agent, David Winkle, confirmed the golfer's decision, which was first reported by Golfweek on Monday.

Winkle cited the condensed PGA Tour schedule as Johnson's reason for skipping the Olympics. He said Johnson wants to be prepared for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin only 11 days after the Olympics.

"You just can't do it all, given the newly compressed schedule," Winkle said in an email, according to ESPN. "Dustin and others learned a lot about themselves and what works for them last year, so I applaud him for not overextending himself and keeping his personal priorities in line."

Johnson, ranked No. 5 in the world, was in line to be one of four Americans eligible to compete in the 60-player tournament this summer. The tournament is scheduled to begin July 30.

Johnson was eligible to participate in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where Justin Rose won the gold medal. Like many others, Johnson sat out due to concerns over the Zika virus, according to ESPN.

"At the end of the day, it's a matter of personal preference and priority," Winkle said. "As much as he would be honored to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup playoffs are also very important to him.

"Having had a few close calls in the playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn't be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a lengthy international trip just prior to their beginning."

Johnson is a 20-time PGA Tour winner and captured the 2016 U.S. Open.