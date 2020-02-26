Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Unranked Wake Forest came back from a 12-point second-half deficit to force double overtime and eventually stun No. 7 Duke Tuesday night.

Oliver Sarr led the Demon Deacons with 25 points in the 113-101 win Tuesday at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown scored 24 points and had nine rebounds in the victory.

Brandon Childress started the game 0-for-10 from the field, but finished with 17 points five rebounds and five assists for Wake Forest. He did not score in the first half.

"I don't care about [shooting] percentages,'' Childress told reporters when asked about his poor start. "I'm satisfied with the shots I take. I practice those. It might not have went as much as I'd like to. But I just wanted to find the right moment to take over the game, and I did that.''

The Demon Deacons (12-15/5-12 ACC) led for the entire first half and pushed that lead to 12 points before the Blue Devils hit several 3-pointers just before the break to tie the score at 39-39 at halftime.

Duke (23-5/13-4 ACC) continued that momentum in the second half with a Tre Jones jumper giving the Blue Devils a 62-50 lead with 10:51 remaining. Sarr made a jump shot to cut the Duke lead to three points with 31 seconds left in regulation, and Childress followed with a 3-pointer to tie the score at 79-79 and force the first overtime.

Duke got out to a three-point lead to start overtime but Wake Forest surged and led by four with 22 seconds to go before an Alex O'Connell 3-pointer, a missed Wake Forest free throw and two Duke free throws forced a second bonus period.

The Deacons went on a 7-0 run to start the second overtime and never gave up the lead. Childress had nine points in the final five minutes. Duke was outscored 16-4 in the second overtime period and didn't make a single field goal.

"We let up on defense a little bit," Jones said. "There was a while there we extended the lead and were playing our defense and not letting them kind of get to what they wanted, but then they started getting back into their offense and then we missed a couple free throws and had a couple turnovers."

Wendell Moore led Duke with 25 points. Jones had 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the loss.

"I'm disappointed in our group," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "I didn't think we came the way we should and the way we practiced. We show our youth so much, Tre [Jones] is the veteran but then we're young. This is our 28th game you'd think we'll be older by now."

Duke next travels to face Virginia at 6 p.m. EST Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., and Wake Forest will host Notre Dame at 4 p.m. Saturday. Each team has three games remaining before the ACC Tournament begins in Greensboro, N.C., on March 10.