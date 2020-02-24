Patrick Reed now has eight wins on the PGA Tour after winning the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship Sunday in Mexico City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Golfer Patrick Reed held off the field to win the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on Sunday by one stroke in Mexico City.

Justin Thomas entered the final round as the tournament leader at Club de Golf Chapultepec, before an inaccurate day led to a sixth-place finish. Reed sank three consecutive birdies on the back nine to overtake Bryson DeChambeau for the late lead.

"I felt like I had something to prove to myself coming into this week, because I feel like I've been playing some really solid golf and just haven't quite gotten over that hump to get the W," Reed told PGATour.com.

Reed began the day with a birdie and made par on the final eight holes of the front nine. He made par on the first two holes on the back nine before a birdie on No. 12. He made par on No. 13 and No. 14 before using his run of birdies to win the tournament. Reed carded a bogey on No. 18 to finish with a 4-under par 67 in the final round. He was 18-under par for the tournament.

DeChambeau had eight birdies and carded a 6-under par 65 down the stretch. Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen tied for third at 15-under par. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy finished fifth at 14-under par.

"[Reed] deserves it," DeChambeau said. "He fought really hard and ultimately beat me."

Reed moved from No. 14 to No. 8 in the world with the win. Rahm moved up to No. 2 in the world, while Brooks Koepka dropped to No. 3. DeChambeau climbed from No. 16 to No. 14 with his second-place finish.

Reed's win Sunday was his second PGA Tour victory since he won the 2018 Masters Tournament.